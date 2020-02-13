Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 64,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

