CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 18,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Get CENTRIC HEALTH alerts:

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.