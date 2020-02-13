Centurion (CNT) Price Reaches $0.0001

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 50.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Centurion has a total market cap of $7,970.00 and $41.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centurion has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

