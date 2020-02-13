Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $173,959.80 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $173,959.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,528,206. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $474.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

