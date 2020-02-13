ChannelAdvisor’s (ECOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.75 and a beta of 0.05. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 768,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 145,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 115,238 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 706,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

