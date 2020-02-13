Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 228,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

