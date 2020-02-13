Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $264,000 Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.89. 3,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

