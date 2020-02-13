Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Msci accounts for about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.71. 6,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.45 and its 200 day moving average is $246.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a one year low of $172.98 and a one year high of $311.03.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

