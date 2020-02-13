Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,071.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,219. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $882.87 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,133.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

