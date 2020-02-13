Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $543,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92,736 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,803,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 11,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

