Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Shares in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Momo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Momo by 10.8% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 82,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Momo by 34.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.09. 2,456,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,493. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

