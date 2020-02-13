Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 26,615 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 92,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 747,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 199,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,189,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,853. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

