Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $39.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 117,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $258,557.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 298,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 806,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,908. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chegg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chegg by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.