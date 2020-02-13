Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CHKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 148,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,850. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.