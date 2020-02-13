Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

