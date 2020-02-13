China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

JRJC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

