China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 647,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 806.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

SXTC stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

