Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nucor were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

