Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 105 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

ZBRA stock opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

