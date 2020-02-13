Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 215 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $222.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.42.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

