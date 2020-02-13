Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 373 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FMC were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.