Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.22.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.