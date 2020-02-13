Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities cut Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CPXGF stock remained flat at $$25.41 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Cineplex has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

