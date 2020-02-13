CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $890.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

