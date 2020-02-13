Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 72,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 95,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

