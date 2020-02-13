Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 1.5-3.5% to $12.50-12.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.62 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,569,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.28.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

