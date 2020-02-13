Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $505.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $252,000. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

