Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 190.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,945,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

