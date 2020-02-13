Civic Price Hits $0.0372 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Livecoin, GOPAX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.16 or 0.03485267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00249180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00149541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Livecoin, ABCC, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi, Mercatox, HitBTC, COSS, Gate.io, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

