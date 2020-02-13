Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Update

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,624. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

