Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.28. 250,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,404. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

