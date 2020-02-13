Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.97. 5,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. Cna Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $89,335.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

