Coats Group’s (COA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coats Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coats Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

Shares of COA opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.15. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57.

In other news, insider Nicholas Bull purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

