Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,672 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $56,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 995,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 696,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.46. 1,163,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

