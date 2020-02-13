Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.40. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 58,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit