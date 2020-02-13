Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.40. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 58,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

