Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Nord/LB

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.01 ($6.98).

ETR CBK traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €6.42 ($7.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,065,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.41.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

