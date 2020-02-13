Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 5,009 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 921,962 shares of company stock worth $43,861,316. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.32. 1,450,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,675,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

