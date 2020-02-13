Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Total by 1,154.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Total’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 over the last 90 days.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

