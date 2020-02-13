Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.