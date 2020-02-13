Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBS. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 35,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,197. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

