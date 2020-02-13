Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

BVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. 139,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,235. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 0.58. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

