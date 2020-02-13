Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Compass Group to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital raised Compass Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,917.69 ($25.23).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,946.50 ($25.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,916.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,980.18. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8963.8515019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

