Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Compass Group to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital raised Compass Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,917.69 ($25.23).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,946.50 ($25.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,916.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,980.18. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8963.8515019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total value of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit