Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CMP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 336,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,483,000 after buying an additional 317,968 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 674,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 516,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

