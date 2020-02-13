Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CNFR remained flat at $$3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222. Conifer has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Conifer news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $53,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 28,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,135,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

