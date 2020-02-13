Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CEIX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 1,017,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $248.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 222,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

