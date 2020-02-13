Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.60, approximately 1,017,126 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 601,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

CEIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $248.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

