Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.74

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 446436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

