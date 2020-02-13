Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14, 11,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative return on equity of 674.88% and a negative net margin of 23.63%.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

