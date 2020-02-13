CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.12. 19,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,292. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $123.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

