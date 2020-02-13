Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 758,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,681,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KT by 955.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KT stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. KT Corp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Corp (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.